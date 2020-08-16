Winning 2011 WC together with Dhoni best moment of life: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday said winning the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup with MS Dhoni has been the best moment of his life.

Dhoni, who is the only captain to win all ICC trophies announced his retirement from the international cricket on Saturday.

Sachin lauded Dhoni for a spectacular career and said that the former skipper has immensely contributed to Indian Cricket.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," Sachin tweeted.



Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said he cannot even imagine any other player donning the number seven jersey.

"Can't imagine anyone else wearing a Number 7 India jersey again. Thank you for the unforgettable memories #MSDhoni. See you in UAE," Kaif tweeted.



Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. However, he did not have a good outing as he scored just 19 runs in the three-match series. But the wicket-keeper truly arrived in the series against Pakistan in 2005, as he scored 148 runs in the second ODI of the six-match series at Visakhapatnam.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen welcomed Dhoni to the retirement club.

"Welcome to the retirement club, MSD! What a magical career!," Pietersen tweeted.

Dhoni has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

Also referred to as 'Captain Cool', Dhoni is known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field. He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020.

The IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. This edition will be played across three venues (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah). (ANI)

