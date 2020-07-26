Winning series against England will be the pinnacle, says Kemar Roach

Manchester [UK], July 26 (ANI): West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has said that winning the series against England is of utmost importance and he also backed his team to get out of the difficult situation they are currently in.

His remark came as West Indies ended day two of the third and final Test at 137/6, still trailing England by 232 runs.

On the second day of the match, Roach also became the first Windies pacer since Curtly Ambrose in 1994 to scalp 200 Test wickets.

"I think winning the series would obviously be the pinnacle right now. We are a little bit behind on the eight-ball but I am sure guys have it in them to come back out of the pit and fight. It reaching 200 wickets will be a favourite moment for me if we win the series but right now it's up there as one of the best moments in my career," ESPNCricinfo quoted Roach as saying.

"It (200 wickets mark) did play on my mind, I would be lying if I say it did not. Some nights I was wondering what's going on but it's all about staying focused, staying positive, come out there and keep putting the hard work. That's how we can break what we call a jinx," he added.

Roach also admitted that he is now relieved that he has reached the mark of 200 Test wickets. The bowler also said that he got a bit emotional on reaching the feat.

"It was tough but I have played cricket for long enough to understand those things happen. It's all about remaining positive. Go out there, keep fighting every day and we all know once the spell is broken and then you are back into your own. Definitely back now, close to where I want to be," Roach said.

"The landmark gave me a little bit of relief. Obviously it was a bit emotional. I know the journey I have had. It has been very very tough to get back on the field. To get that milestone is a weight off my back. It's all about how much I can go now, 250, 300 wickets, probably 100 Test matches. Let's see how much the body stays up and how long I can play cricket for West Indies," he added.

While batting, England pacer Stuart Broad smashed the joint third-fastest fifty in Test cricket for England. Broad went on to play a knock of 62 runs against West Indies in the first innings of the third Test against West Indies.

Broad had come out to the middle with England in a spot of bother at 280/8, but his innings allowed the hosts to end up with 369.

With the ball in hand, Broad also scalped two wickets and as a result, West Indies ended day two at 137/6.

Along with Broad, James Anderson has also picked up two wickets while Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes have picked up one wicket each.

If England manages to win the ongoing Test, then the side will regain the Wisden Trophy.

On the other hand, if West Indies ends up winning or drawing this match, the side will retain the Wisden Trophy. (ANI)

