Winning Women's T20 World Cup will be very big for us: Harmanpreet Kaur

Sydney [Australia], Feb 17 (ANI): As the Women's T20 World Cup edges closer, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has said that if the side manages to win the tournament, it will cause a huge storm back home.

The World Cup will be played from February 21-March 8 and in the first match of the tournament, Australia and India will face each other.

India had managed to reach the finals of the 50-over World Cup in 2017, and the side just fell short against England. However, this resulted in a major boost for the women's game in the country.

"Our team is growing day by day, everyone is looking so positive. It's going to be very big if we win, I was very surprised at all the reaction from 2017," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Kaur as saying.

"My parents didn't tell me, they didn't want us to feel the pressure. If we win, it's going to be very big for us. We will try to give our best," she added.

India has had game time in Australia as the side participated in a Women's Tri-series involving Australia and England.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side managed to reach the finals, but they had to face a loss against Australia. (ANI)

