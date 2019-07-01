Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar

Wish team management tells Dhoni to play run-a-ball, says Sanjay Manjrekar

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:11 IST

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): Wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been facing severe criticism for his baffling batting approach against England on Sunday, and former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Monday said that he wishes that team management tells Dhoni to maintain a run-a-ball tempo to his innings.
He added that Dhoni's approach could be understood if the team was 12/2. Manjrekar went on to say that if the player comes in around the 20-over mark, then he should look to play run-a-ball.
"I wish that team management tells Dhoni to maintain a run a ball start and then see how it goes. I love Dhoni best when he has gone in to bat like the warm-up matches. I like when he scores 30 runs from 30 balls. If the team is 12/2, then I can understand his approach of defence. Once he is in around 20-22 overs, then he should look to play run-a-ball," Manjrekar told ANI.
India were given a big blow on Monday as all-rounder Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to non displaced fracture of the left big toe and Mayank Agarwal is likely to replace the injured all-rounder in the squad.
Manjrekar said that he feels sorry for Shankar but added that he is delighted with Agarwal's inclusion.
"In fact, India has not got as many injuries. Look at England with the injury problems they are having. Bumrah and Shami are fit. You have to feel for Vijay Shankar but I am delighted for Mayank Agarwal. He would be a very good addition in the Indian lineup," Manjrekar said.
Indian spinners were smashed all-around the park against England, but Manjrekar said that conclusion should be drawn on an exceptional result. The former cricketer opined that India's loss to England is an exceptional result.
He event want on to say that India should be able to register a win against Bangladesh as Men in Blue are a stronger unit.
"You never base your conclusion on an exceptional result. India losing to England was exceptional. That cannot be used as a rule. This is an exception and you have got to accept that," Manjrekar said.
"India should beat Bangladesh. They are a stronger side, they have won five games and lost just one. They lost because the conditions suited England's style of play. Once England got more than 337, it was going to be difficult for India. Chasing was not easy on Edgbaston wicket and it was one day on which India's weakness was really tested," he added.
In the match between India and England, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. England went on to post a challenging score of 337 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the allotted fifty overs.
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow gave England solid base at the top as they stitched together a partnership of 160 runs. Roy was dismissed for 66 whereas Bairstow went on to score a century.
Bairstow was sent back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 111 runs, but Ben Stokes played a 79-run innings to propel England to more than 330 runs.
Chasing 338, India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma registered his third century in the ongoing tournament. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also registered a half-century, becoming the first skipper to register five consecutive fifties in the World Cup.
But India fell short by 31 runs in the end. This win has enabled England to reach the fourth spot in the tournament standings.
India will next face Bangladesh on July 2. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:21 IST

Aston Villa signs Matt Targett for upcoming Premier League season

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Aston Villa on Monday confirmed the signing of Matt Targett from Southampton. The club, however, did not disclose the signing amount of the player.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 18:13 IST

Chelsea FC confirms Gonzalo Higuain's exit

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed that Gonzalo Higuain will be leaving the club as the player chose not to extend his loan from Juventus.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 17:53 IST

CWC'19: ICC confirms Mayank Agarwal as replacement player for...

Dubai [UAE], July 1 (ANI): International Cricket Council on Monday confirmed Mayank Agarwal as a replacement player for Vijay Shankar in the India squad for the remainder of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:40 IST

Bhuvneshwar was fit to play against England as well, says Sanjay Bangar

Edgbaston [UK], July 1 (ANI): As India and Bangladesh get ready to lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, batting coach Sanjay Bangar provided an injury update on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, saying the bowler was fit to play against England as well.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 16:04 IST

Kamaljit aims debut in Intercontinental Cup

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh is aiming to make his debut for the Intercontinental Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 15:34 IST

David Warner names his new born 'Isla Rose'

London [UK], July 1 (ANI): Australia cricketer David Warner has named his newborn daughter as Isla Rose Warner.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:44 IST

Vijay Shankar ruled out of CWC'19

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): India's all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was dropped from the match against England on Sunday, was on Monday ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup owing to his toe injury.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:31 IST

CWC'19: Waqar Younus targets India's sportsmanship against England

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis took a dig at India's defeat by 31 runs against England on Sunday and said that champions failed badly.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:02 IST

Usman Khawaja not taking South Africa lightly

Melbourne [Australia], July 1 (ANI): Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said that their upcoming opponent, South Africa, have some experienced players and their current situation does not mean that they are a bad team.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:37 IST

India did not try hard enough to win: Harsha Bhogle

Birmingham [UK], July 1 (ANI): After India's 31-run defeat against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle said the team did not try 'hard enough' at the end to win the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:17 IST

Benitez reveals reason for leaving Newcastle

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on Monday said he does not share the same vision with those at the top of the club and thus, is disassociating with them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:52 IST

Spain claim fifth U21 title, defeat Germany 2-1

Udine [Italy], July 1 (ANI): Spain defeated Germany 2-1 to claim their fifth European U21 Championship title at Friuli Stadium on Sunday.

Read More
iocl