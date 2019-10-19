Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Wish you were BCCI president while yo-yo test was in demand: Yuvraj to Ganguly

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:48 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has congratulated Sourav Ganguly on his election as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The former left-handed batsman also joked that it would have been good for him if Ganguly were to be the BCCI president when the Yo-Yo test was in demand.
"Greater the man greatest the journey! From IndianCaptain to @BCCI president. Think it will b a gr8 insight 4 a cricketer to be an administrator & make others understand admin from a player's point of view Wish u were d president while d yoyo was in demand, good luck dadi @SGanguly99," Yuvraj tweeted.
Yuvraj made this comment referring to the manner in which he was not selected into the Indian lineup.
Ganguly also thanked Yuvraj for his wishes and said: "Thank u the best .. u have won India world cups .. time to do good things for the game now .. u r my superstar .. god bless always."

After filing the nomination for the post of BCCI president, Ganguly on Monday had said that it was a "very important time in Indian cricket administration."
"It is a very important time in the Indian cricket administration because of all that's happened in the last three years. To be in a position where I can make a difference along with the team would be extremely satisfying. Hopefully, in the next few months we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket," Ganguly had told reporters.
Ganguly will be able to serve as the BCCI president till September 2020, as he has also been holding posts in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for the past five years where he currently serves as the president. An administrator can only serve six years on the trot.
When asked about the priorities after winning the BCCI elections, Ganguly said: "For me, my biggest focus will be first-class cricket. I have been very vocal about looking after first-class players especially the amount of time they give to cricket because that's your base and strength."
"I have written many a time in the last three years that enumerations need to increase many folds so that is going to be my first priority," he said.
The BCCI elections are scheduled to be held on October 23 but with Ganguly being the only candidate to file his nomination for the top post of Indian cricket, he is set to be elected unopposed. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:23 IST

India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Play called off due to rain

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Play was called off on Day One of the third Test match between India and South Africa due to rain at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:36 IST

India vs South Africa Test: Play suspended due to bad light

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Play was suspended due to bad light on the first day of the third Test match between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:14 IST

World Military Games: Boxers get India off to winning start

Wuhan [China], Oct 19 (ANI): Boxers helped the Indian contingent to get off to a winning start on Saturday in the ongoing World Military Games at Wuhan in China.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:12 IST

Rohit Sharma breaks Shimron Hetmyer's record of most sixes in Test series

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday broke the record for registering the most number of sixes in a bilateral Test series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:32 IST

Harry Kane has become natural leader, says Tottenham coach...

Leeds [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): As England football club Tottenham Hotspur continues to have injury struggles, team coach Mauricio Pochettino has said that Harry Kane is ready to take the leadership mantle from injured goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:38 IST

Proteas bring in proxy captain to change toss luck, netizens say...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis on Saturday brought out Temba Bavuma as the proxy captain to end his losing streak when it comes to tosses, but as fate had it, Virat Kohli ended up winning the toss for the third time in a row.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:27 IST

India's campaign to start off with boxing in World Military Games

Wuhan [China], Oct 19 (ANI): In the ongoing World Military Games, India's campaign will start off with boxing on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:39 IST

PCB apologises for their insensitive tweet after sacking...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has apologised after releasing a video of the Pakistan squad dancing during a training session right after announcing Sarfaraz's sacking as the side's Test and T20I skipper.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:27 IST

Ranchi Test: India wins toss, opts to bat first, Shahbaz Nadeem...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test of the three-match series against South Africa on Saturday here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 09:18 IST

As many as 54 players of Indian Armed Forces to take part in 7th...

Wuhan [China], Oct 19 (ANI): As many as 54 players selected from three wings of the Indian armed forces are all set to participate in the 7th CISM Military World Games, inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:27 IST

Bulgaria coach resigns following defeat against England in Euro...

Leeds [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): Bulgaria football coach Krasimir Balakov has resigned as head coach of the team following the 6-0 drubbing at the hands of England in the Euro 2020 qualifying tournament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:12 IST

'An opportunity for me to leave a legacy': Azar Ali on being Pak...

London [UK], Oct 19 (ANI): After being made the Pakistan Test skipper, Azar Ali has said that it is an opportunity for him to leave a legacy in the sport and there could be no greater honour than leading your side.

Read More
iocl