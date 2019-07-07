India's wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni
India's wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni

Wishes pour in as Dhoni turns 38!

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2019 09:15 IST

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): As Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni celebrates his 38th birthday today, many Indian cricketers flooded the social-media with wishes for the veteran.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag called Dhoni a wonder in the cricketing world and wished him in his own unique way.
"7 continents in the World, 7 days in a week, 7 colours in a rainbow, 7 basic musical notes
7 chakras in a human being, 7 pheras in marriage, 7 wonders of the world, the 7th day of the 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world # HappyBirthdayDhoni. May God Bless You," Sehwag tweeted.

"4 World Cups, 4 Different Looks, Which one do you like the most? Take a pick #HappyBirthdayDhoni #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.


"Happy birthday Mahi bhai.Thanks for always being there as a mentor as a brother as a friend. Have more success in life always @mahi7781," Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant wrote on Instagram.

"Happy birthday Mahi bhai! Every day spent with you is a chance to learn and grow. Thank you for being one of the biggest role models in my life, Swipe right to see the fail one," all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted on Instagram.

Dhoni's team-mate Kedar Jadhav expressed his admiration and said words are not enough to express his love for the cricketer. Dhoni and Jadhav have had many memorable partnerships in the past and the duo seems to get along really well.
"Happy birthday @msdhoni (mahibhai) words are not enough to express my love for u, wish u all the success and happiness and health in life, God bless u always," Jadhav tweeted.

"Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck, Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi posted a picture of Dhoni with herself and their daughter Ziva and captioned the post as "Happy Bday".

"First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn't looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain, #HappyBirthdayDhoni," former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

"Wishing @msdhoni another fantastic year ahead," Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj tweeted.

"Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai! #InspirationToAll," Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar tweeted.

Dhoni has won all major cricketing accolades that one can achieve during their playing stint. He is the only international captain to have won ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.
He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats.
He walked away with the Indian Premier League (IPL) title thrice with Chennai Super Kings. The player now hopes of winning another World Cup as the Indian team has progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament.
The team takes on New Zealand in the semi-final on July 9. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:59 IST

Wade and Marsh join Australia World Cup squad as covers

Melbourne [Australia], July 7 (ANI): Ahead of the semi-final clash against England, Australia have faced a major stumbling block as Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis are in doubt to feature in the match due to their respective injuries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:20 IST

ICC appoints match officials for World Cup semi-finals

Dubai [UAE], July 7 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced the appointment of match officials for the forthcoming semi-finals in the ongoing Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:11 IST

Srikkanth hails Rohit Sharma's record breaking WC performance

Dubai [UAE], July 7 : Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has praised Rohit Sharma, who scripted a world record on Saturday during team's match against Sri Lanka in the World Cup, saying that the 32-year-old is outstandingly consistent and dangerous.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 17:01 IST

Hockey India announces 34 players for Men's National camp

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Hockey India announces 34 players for the India Men's National coaching camp on Sunday. The camp will begin from July 8 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru and will conclude on August 11.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:58 IST

Rohit shares picture of 'loved ones' cheering for India

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma shared a picture of his wife with daughter Samaira, showing their support to Men in Blue during their last league match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against Sri Lanka at Headingley Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 16:32 IST

Fan offers prayers at Cricket Ganesha temple for India's triumph...

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], July 7 (ANI): As India is gearing up to compete in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's semi-final, Ramakrishnan, an ardent fan from Chennai, offered prayers at the Cricket Ganesha temple here for the team's triumph in the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 15:30 IST

After retirement from ODI cricket, Duminy thanks everyone for...

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): After taking retirement from the One-Day International (ODI) cricket on Saturday, South Africa batting all-rounder JP Duminy thanked everyone for their support and love in a Twitter post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:36 IST

Usman Khawaja 'not looking great', says Aussie skipper Aaron Finch

Dubai [UAE], July 7 (ANI): Ahead of Australia's semi-final match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Aaron Finch said injured top-order batsman Usman Khawaja is "not looking great" as of now.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:34 IST

BCCI files complaint with ICC on 'anti-India slogans' during Sri...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lodged an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding anti-India slogans, including banners on Kashmir issue, raised during the India-Sri Lanka match in the ongoing ICC Men's Cric

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:05 IST

Ian Gould retires from umpiring

Dubai [UAE], July 7 (ANI): With Saturday's India vs Sri Lanka clash at Headingley as his last, English umpire Ian Gould drew curtains on his umpiring career.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 14:01 IST

Messi's allegations of corruption in Copa America...

Sao Paulo [Brazil], July 7 (ANI): South American football governing body CONMEBOL has termed as "unacceptable" the allegations of corruption by Argentine striker Lionel Messi in the Copa America tournament, saying his comments "misrepresented the truth".

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 11:50 IST

It is England's World Cup to lose, says Nathon Lyon

Manchester [UK], July 7 (ANI): As Australia get ready to take on England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, spinner Nathan Lyon has said that it's England's World Cup to lose, adding that Australia will look to have fun as the side will enter the match as underdogs.

Read More
iocl