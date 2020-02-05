Wishes pour in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he turns 30

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): As Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar turned 30 on Wednesday, wishes poured in for the cricketer on social media.

Extending his birthday wishes to the cricketer, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with Bhuvneshwar.



The left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday Bhuvi, hope you have a year full of happiness and loads of good cricket @BhuviOfficial"



Cheteshwar Pujara shared a picture of the actor and wrote, "Wish you a lovely birthday bhuvi Have a wonderful year ahead @BhuviOfficial."





"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Bhuvi @BhuviOfficial! Hoping the best for you, may god bless you and have a lovely year ahead!" Indian pacer Ishant Sharma wrote on the microblogging website.



The left-handed batsman Suresh Raina also wished Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the birthday. He wrote: "Happy birthday brother @BhuviOfficial have a great one."



(ANI)

