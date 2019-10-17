Wishes pour in for 'Jumbo' Kumble as the cricketer turns 49 today

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Thursday wished former Indian Test captain Anil Kumble on his 49th birthday.

Cricketers took to twitter and extended their wishes to the former skipper.

India batsman Suresh Raina, on the micro-blogging site, posted a picture with Kumble and wrote: "Happy birthday Anil bhai @anilkumble1074, wish you a lifetime of health, happiness & success!"



Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly wrote: "@anilkumble1074 happy birthday Kumble's... have a great day .. lots of happiness and good wishes to you."



Last week, Kumble was appointed the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 edition.

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli shared a picture on twitter and wished Kumble on becoming the coach of the team.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday, @anilkumble1074! To play alongside you was always a pleasure. Your persistence and never say never attitude is an example for all the youngsters today. All the very best for your new role with @lionsdenkxip," tweeted Kambli.



"Many more happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 Bhai. Hope you celebrate it the Jumbo way," tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.



"Many many happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074.Dreams and success go hand in hand. On this your birthday, I wish you all of the successes and dream fulfilment life has to offer. Happy birthday!," tweeted Mohammad Shami.



Kumble finished his career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler. (ANI)