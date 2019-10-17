Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble
Former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble

Wishes pour in for 'Jumbo' Kumble as the cricketer turns 49 today

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:17 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Cricket fraternity on Thursday wished former Indian Test captain Anil Kumble on his 49th birthday.
Cricketers took to twitter and extended their wishes to the former skipper.
India batsman Suresh Raina, on the micro-blogging site, posted a picture with Kumble and wrote: "Happy birthday Anil bhai @anilkumble1074, wish you a lifetime of health, happiness & success!"

Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly wrote: "@anilkumble1074 happy birthday Kumble's... have a great day .. lots of happiness and good wishes to you."

Last week, Kumble was appointed the head coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab for the 2020 edition.
Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli shared a picture on twitter and wished Kumble on becoming the coach of the team.
"Wishing you a very happy birthday, @anilkumble1074! To play alongside you was always a pleasure. Your persistence and never say never attitude is an example for all the youngsters today. All the very best for your new role with @lionsdenkxip," tweeted Kambli.

"Many more happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074 Bhai. Hope you celebrate it the Jumbo way," tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Many many happy returns of the day @anilkumble1074.Dreams and success go hand in hand. On this your birthday, I wish you all of the successes and dream fulfilment life has to offer. Happy birthday!," tweeted Mohammad Shami.

Kumble finished his career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:26 IST

Reverse swing and spin will play major role: Faf du Plessis

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Ahead of the third Test against India, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said that reverse swing and spin will play a major role in the final test match.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:01 IST

'Rules changed to accommodate Mary Kom': Nikhat Zareen asks...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Boxer Nikhat Zareen on Thursday wrote a letter to the Sports Ministry asking the body to give her a "fair" chance to contest the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She also stated that rules were bent to give Mary Kom a direct entry into the global games.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:18 IST

Injured Aiden Markram ruled out of third Test against India

Cape Town [South Africa], Oct 17 (ANI): South Africa cricketer Aiden Markram on Thursday was ruled out of the third Test against India due to an injury to his right wrist.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:42 IST

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold enters Guinness World Records book

Liverpool [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): Liverpool's defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has forged his name into the Guinness World Records book after the most number of assists by a defender in a single season of Premier League.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:41 IST

La Liga requests to move 'El Clasico' from Barcelona due to...

Atlanta [USA], Oct 17 (ANI): Spanish football league La Liga has requested the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to move the upcoming El Clasico match from Barcelona to Madrid due to the ongoing Catalan protests.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:38 IST

Australian women's cricket team bags 'A- Team of the Year' award

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 17 (ANI): Australian women's cricket team was named 'A- Team of the Year' at the annual Women's Health Women in Sport Awards here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 11:14 IST

La Liga is more important than Champions League: Lionel Messi

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): With footballers regularly being asked about the importance of La Liga and Championships League, Argentine striker Lionel Messi has put forward his opinion, saying that La Liga is more important than Champions League as it allows the side to be competitive in European tournam

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:58 IST

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at South Africa's cricket team!

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As South Africa struggles to show spirited performance against India in the ongoing three-match Test series, spinner Harbhajan Singh took a dig at the Proteas' batting lineup.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 10:02 IST

Cricket fraternity wishes Anil Kumble on his 49th birthday!

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As former India leg-spinner Anil Kumble celebrates his 49th birthday today, wishes continue to pour in for 'Jumbo'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 09:25 IST

Gus Logie appointed interim head coach of West Indies women's team

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Oct 17 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday (local time) announced the appointment of Gus Logie as the new interim head coach of West Indies women's team.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:53 IST

Disgusting to hear or see players getting discriminated:...

Leeds [UK], Oct 17 (ANI): England and Chelsea's young player Callum Hudson-Odoi has said that it is disgusting to hear or see players getting discriminated against on a football pitch.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 08:22 IST

Amul dedicates cool topical ad for Sourav Ganguly over becoming...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): As many people continue to express joy over former India skipper, Sourav Ganguly becoming the new BCCI President, Amul India has dedicated a doodle to congratulate the ex-skipper and called him 'The new President-elect'.

Read More
iocl