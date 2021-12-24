Wishing you happiness in 'doosra' phase of your career: Tendulkar bids farewell to Harbhajan

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar bid farewell to spinner Harbhajan Singh as the latter has announced his retirement from all the formats of crickets on Friday.

The 41-year-old spinner has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for Men in Blue. He scalped 294 wickets in limited-overs cricket.

Taking to his Twitter, Sachin wrote, "What a wonderful & fulfilling career, Bhajji! I first met you at India nets in '95 - over the years, we've been part of wonderful memories. You have been a great team man, playing with all your heart. Both on the field and off it - it is always fun to have you as part of any team. I cannot forget all those moments of laughter. You have done your best for India in your long career, we are all very proud of you. Wishing you happiness and success in the 'doosra' phase of your career."

Former India batter VVS Laxman posted some pictures of the spinner and gave him 'best wishes' for his life ahead.

"Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!" tweeted Laxman.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote, "Happy Retirement brother @harbhajan_singh. You have been an absolute legend. Always loved your aggression on the field. It was pleasure playing for India alongside you. My favourite memory of us is winning the world t20 and VB series for India!"

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir also posted a picture with Harbhajan and called him a 'superstar'.

"Those who say cricket is becoming a batsman's game should look at your career. You're a true superstar @harbhajan_singh!" tweeted Gambhir.

Harbhajan played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 while his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup. Since then, he was not picked for the Indian side.

Harbhajan retires after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup winner is also the first Indian to scalp a Test hat-trick.

Overall, Jalandhar-born cricketer has played 367 international games and claimed 711 international wickets and scored 3,569 international runs. (ANI)



