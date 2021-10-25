With Hardik not bowling, fielding, it just didn't feel right: Shashi Tharoor

Dubai [UAE], October 25 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said that the equation of the match against Pakistan did not feel right once Hardik Pandya received a blow on his shoulder and he did not come out to either bowl or field.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"The match started on a bad note with Virat losing the toss. Then the quick dismissals of our openers. I can't say much about the tactics because it is on the experts to decide. But with Hardik not bowling, not fielding, it just didn't feel right. Very disappointed with the loss," Tharoor told reporters after the game.



Hardik had been taken for scans after he received a blow on his shoulder during the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup game against Pakistan.

"Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI's media team had informed.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to India bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This is the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this is also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 while Pakistan will take on New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. (ANI)

