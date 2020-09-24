Witnessed happy, sad times but overall, been fantastic journey: Pollard on 150 games with MI

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 24 (ANI): After making his 150th appearance for Mumbai Indians, all-rounder Kieron Pollard said he witnessed both happy and sad times but overall, it has been a "fantastic" journey for him.

"You know, when you look at it, guys go into auctions and to different places, different teams. I have had the privilege of getting the opportunity of playing for Mumbai for 150 games. You know, thank God for that. They have been brilliant for myself and my family ever since I touched down in Mumbai. I just try to go out each and every time and try to give my best," Pollard said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter handle.

"There have been happy times and sad times I think but the best part of it is that we have won championships. Four IPLs and two Champions trophies (CLT20) and going to a fifth IPL (title). I think it has been fantastic. There were times when we did not qualify when we lost games but we stuck with it and we stuck with each other. Long may it continue," he added.



Pollard touched the landmark figure of 150 games when the team stepped out on the field to compete against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, the player was presented with a special jersey, with 150 written on it.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 49 runs for their first win in this year's Indian Premier League. Rohit Sharma was awarded 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 80 runs.

The franchise's coach Mahela Jayawardene praised Pollard saying that the all-rounder has been "special" for the team.

"Polly has been something special for Mumbai for a long period of time and he plays with a lot of passion for the badge on his chest. You know, there is a lot of commitment out there. When we needed him, he came and he executed. It is not easy to get that kind of wealth of experience in the dressing room," he said.

"Apart from what he gives you out there in the middle, he brings a lot of experience, a stable platform for a lot of the younger guys in this dressing room," Jayawardene added. (ANI)

