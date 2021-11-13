Women in sport are powerful catalysts of change: Mithali on her Khel Ratna accolade

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Indian women's cricket stalwart Mithali Raj expressed gratitude after becoming the first Indian woman cricketer to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar, para shooter Avani Lekhara, Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and cricketer Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who were conferred the Khel Ratna Award on Saturday.

"When I was growing up and learning to play this amazing game, representing my country was my dream. I always wanted to wear the blue jersey, which represents the absolute pride we feel for our nation. One strives for mastery but there are so many variables and infinite parameters that when success comes by, it often is a result of hours of grind every day," said Mithali Raj in a statement on Twitter.

"This award is a validation of those hours, of all the sacrifices a player makes her entire life. I just wanted to give cricket everything I had and I think I am happy that it pushed me harder and harder to get to this momentous day. Today, I am honoured, proud and fortunate to be a part of Indian Cricket," she added.

Mithali further said that women in sports are the 'catalysts' of change as it inspires others to follow their dreams.



"Women in sport are powerful catalysts of change and when they get the appreciation they deserve, it inspires change in several other women wanting to achieve their dreams. I sincerely hope that my journey inspires young girls all across the country to pursue their dreams and know that only when you dream can you make it happen," said Mithali.

"Any recognition from the government is special and a reminder that our game, our sport, is an important constituent of our national pride and we must continue to give it our best. I owe so much to my country, my institution Indian Railways, administrators, selectors, coaches, trainers, physiotherapists, masseuses, supporters and fans for their patience and encouragement," she added.

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing), Sreejesh P.R (Hockey), Sumit Antil (Para-Athletics), Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton), Manish Narwal (Para Shooting), and Manpreet Singh (Hockey) are other athletes who were conferred with the prestigious award.

Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton) was also slated to receive the Khel Ratna Award but had to miss the event after the sudden demise of his mother.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of the previous four years. (ANI)

