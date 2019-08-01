Women's Ashes: England register first win, defeat Australia in final T20I

Bristol [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): England registered their first win in the Ashes">Women's Ashes as they defeated Australia by 17 runs in the final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday (local time).

Australia had already sealed Ashes victory and they now win the series 12-4. Australia had defeated England 3-0 in the ODI series whereas the one-off Test match between these two sides had ended as a draw. With England's win in the final T20I, Australia take the series 2-1.

Chasing 140, Australia lost their first wicket with just 24 runs on the board as Beth Mooney (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Katherine Brunt. The match-winner from the first T20I, Meg Lanning also failed to leave a mark as she was dismissed after scoring just two runs.

Alyssa Healy (28) and Ashleigh Gardner (0) were also sent back to the pavilion as Australia were left reeling at 45/4.

Ellyse Perry and Rachael Haynes stitched a brief partnership of 24 runs, but as Haynes (8) was sent back to the pavilion by Katherine Brunt. After Haynes' dismissal, Perry ran out of partners and Australia had to suffer a 17-run loss. Perry remained unbeaten on 60.

Earlier, Australia displayed a spirited bowling performance to restrict England to 139/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

England got off to a brisk start as openers Danielle Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont stitched a partnership of 28 runs in just 3.3 overs, but Jenn Jonassen sent Beaumont (5) back to the pavilion. Wyatt (20) was dismissed soon after, reducing England to 35/2 in the fifth over.

Natalie Sciver (5) also failed to leave a mark, and then skipper Heather Knight and Amy Jones put up a partnership of 38 runs. But as soon as their stand started looking good, Knight (23) was dismissed via run-out as Perry showed brilliance in the field.

Jones (19) was sent back to the pavilion soon after, and in the end, Laura Winfield and Katherine Brunt took England past the 135-run mark. Winfield and Brunt remained unbeaten on 26 and 25 respectively.

Brief Scores: England 139/5 (Laura Winfield 26*, Katherine Brunt 25*, Tayla Vlaeminck 1-9) defeat Australia 122/8 (Ellyse Perry 60*, Alyssa Healy 28, Katherine Brunt 3-21) by 17 runs. (ANI)

