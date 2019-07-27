Australian skipper Meg Lanning celebrating her century against England
Australian skipper Meg Lanning celebrating her century against England

Women's Ashes: Meg Lanning stars as Australia defeat England in first T20I

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 07:54 IST

Chelmsford [UK], July 27 (ANI): Skipper Meg Lanning's knock of 133 runs enabled Australia to defeat England by 93 runs in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday (local time).
With this win, Australia have gained an unassailable 10-2 lead in the ongoing Ashes.
Chasing 227, England got off to a horrendous start as they lost their first four wickets with just 22 runs on the board. Danielle Wyatt (0), Amy Jones (0), Tammy Beaumont (8), and Heather Knight (3) all failed to put up substantial scores.
Natalie Sciver and Laura Winfield put up a brief partnership of 36 runs, but their resistance was cut short as Sciver (28) was sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Molineux. Katherine Brunt came out to bat next and she along with Winfield stitched together a partnership of 39 runs.
However, Winfield (33) was dismissed in the 15th over by Megan Schutt.
With Winfield's dismissal, England could not do anything substantial with the bat as they were restricted to 133/9, handing Australia a win by 93 runs.
Schutt was the leading wicket-taker as she scalped three England batters.
Earlier, Lanning's knock of 133 runs off just 63 balls propelled Australia to a record total of 226/3 in the allotted twenty overs after being asked to bat first.
Australia lost its opener Alyssa Healy (4) early as she was sent back to the pavilion by Kate Cross in the opening over. Lanning came out to bat next and she did not allow England bowlers to settle down as she kept scoring boundaries at regular intervals.
Lanning along with Beth Mooney stitched together a partnership of 134 runs, which saw both batters bringing up their half-centuries. Mooney (54) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Sophie Ecclestone in the 13th over, reducing Australia to 138/2.
Ashleigh Gardner came out to bat next and she along with Lanning took Australia's score past 200. Garder got dismissed after playing a quickfire knock of 27 balls off 14 balls.
Elysse Perry and Lanning ensured Australia posts a mammoth score on the board. Lanning and Perry remained unbeaten on 133 and 7, respectively.
England and Australia will lock horns in the second T20I on Sunday.
Brief Scores: Australia 226/3 (Meg Lanning 133*, Beth Mooney 54, Sophie Ecclestone 2-42) defeat England 133/9 (Laura Winfield 33, Katherine Brunt 29*, Megan Schutt 3-25) by 93 runs. (ANI)

