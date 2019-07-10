Women's Ashes: Sophie Molineux added to Australia's squad

Melbourne [Australia], July 9 (ANI): Left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux has been added to Australia's 15-member squad ahead of the Test match of the ongoing Women's Ashes.

The only Test is scheduled from July 18 to July 21 at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Molineux joined the team for the first training session at Marlborough College on Tuesday. Australia will take on England Women's Academy in a three-day tour, starting July 11.

The Women's Ashes consists of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), one Test and three T20 Internationals. Australia whitewashed England in the ODIs and lead the multi-format series at 6-0 against England.

The Women's Ashes is a point-based series and the team which earns the most points at the end of the series will clinch the trophy. Australia are the current holders of the Ashes as they won it in the backyard of England in 2015 and then retained the trophy in Australia in 2017.

A team will be entitled to earn two points on winning an ODI or T20I. If the match is tied or abandoned, both the teams will receive a point each. The only Test consists of four points to grab, however, in case there is a draw, the teams will get two points each.

Following is Australia's squad:

Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning (c), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck. (ANI)

