Women's Ashes Test: Aussies are happy at 265/3 on day 1, says Rachael Haynes

Melbourne [Australia], July 19 (ANI): Australia batter Rachael Haynes on Friday said the team is happy with the position it is in against England in the one-off Test of the Women's Ashes.

Ellyse Perry and Haynes' unbeaten 84 and 54, respectively, put Australia in a comfortable position, reaching 265 runs for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day One of the Test at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

When asked whether Australia considered declaring before the end of day one and attack England with the ball, Haynes said the team is in a happy position and will reassess the conditions before the start of day two.

"I'm not the captain, but I wouldn't have thought so. We're happy with the position we're in and we'll reassess tomorrow (July 19) when the game starts," cricket.com.au quoted Haynes, as saying.

Haynes further added that she expects Australia to up the performance with the number of wickets in hand on day two.

"We said from the start we do actually want to get a result out of the game, it's not in the Australian way to play for a draw or anything like that. So I'm sure at some stage you'll see us put the foot down," she added.

The only Test witnessed five debutants - Tayla Vlaeminck, Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineux for Australia, and Amy Jones and Kirstie Gordon for England.

Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first in an all-important Test that offers four points to the winning side and two points each if drawn. England trail Australia by six points as the visitors had whitewashed the hosts in three-match ODI series.

Following are the playing XI:

England: Amy Jones, Tamsin Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor (wk), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Laura Marsh, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon.

Australia: Nicole Bolton, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck

Perry and Haynes will resume the innings on day two, later on Friday. (ANI)

