England's Anya Shrubsole (left) taking teammate Sophie Ecclestone (right) off the field after the latter injured her right shoulder
Women's Ashes Test: Aussies were disciplined in evening session, says Anya Shrubsole

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:20 IST

Melbourne [Australia], July 19 (ANI): England pacer Anya Shrubsole on Friday praised Australian batting during the evening session of Day One of the one-off Test in the ongoing Women's Ashes.
Ellyse Perry and Rachael Haynes' unbeaten 84 and 54, respectively, put Australia in a comfortable position, reaching 265 runs for the loss of three wickets at stumps on Day One at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.
An optimistic Shrubsole while crediting Australian batting, said that taking early wickets on Day Two will help England come back in the match.
"It's probably a relatively evenly-poised Test match. It was attritional Test cricket to be sure. Credit to the way we went about it, we hung in there and never let the run rate get away from us. (But) credit to the way they batted, especially in the evening session they were disciplined and made it hard work for us," cricket.com.au quoted Shrubsole, as saying.
England are sweating over fitness threat as their two key players Sophie Ecclestone and Tamsin Beaumont suffered injuries on Day One. Beaumont was sent for x-rays as she was hit on the thumb while fielding at bat-pad.
While Ecclestone was walked off the field holding her right shoulder as she had banged the joint while diving. She, however, returned and bowled a total of 25.2 overs.
"I think she (Beaumont) will be fine, we're just awaiting news. She copped a nasty one on the thumb there but I'm sure she'll be fine. She's a tough girl and I'm sure there won't be too much stopping her getting out there with bat in hand," Shrubsole said.
Rain could play a spoilsport on day two and three of the four-day Test. Reflecting on it, Shrubsole said it is something beyond one's control but stressed that if England got a chance to step on the field they will make sure to bowl well.
"It's something we really can't control. From what I know of the forecast in England, it can say it's going to do one thing one hour and the next something completely different arrives. By all accounts doesn't look great for tomorrow but that's something that's completely out of our control. What we can do, if and when we get out there, is bowl well," Shrubsole said.
The only Test witnessed five debutants - Tayla Vlaeminck, Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Molineux for Australia, and Amy Jones and Kirstie Gordon for England. Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first in an all-important Test that offers four points to the winning side and two points each if drawn. England trail Australia by six points as the visitors had whitewashed the hosts in three-match ODI series.
Following are the playing XI:
England: Amy Jones, Tamsin Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Georgia Elwiss, Natalie Sciver, Sarah Taylor (wk), Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Laura Marsh, Sophie Ecclestone, Kirstie Gordon
Australia: Nicole Bolton, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Tayla Vlaeminck
Perry and Haynes will resume the innings on day two, later on Friday. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:33 IST

