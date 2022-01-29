Women's Ashes Test: Knight's unbeaten 168 and Brunt's spell help England stage fightback (Stumps, Day 3)

Canberra [Australia], January 29 (ANI): Heather Knight's unbeaten 168-run knock was backed up by a short-fiery spell by Katherine Brunt to help England stage a comeback against Australia on Day 3 of the ongoing Women's Ashes Test here at the Manuka Oval on Saturday.

At stumps, Australia's score read 12/2 with the hosts leading by 52 runs. Beth Mooney (7*) and Ellyse Perry (0*) are currently at the crease.

After gaining a lead of 40, Australia got off to a bad start as the side lost its opening two wickets with just 12 runs on the board. Alyssa Healy (0) and Rachael Haynes (4) were both sent to the pavilion by Katherine Brunt.



Australia's score read 12//2 after 4.5 overs and it was then that rain started to pour and the match had to be stopped. No further play was possible on Day 3 and stumps were called early as a result, the match is nicely poised heading into the fourth and final day.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 235/8, England added 62 more runs to the total and this saw Heather Knight going past her 150-run mark. Sophie Ecclestone also made a valuable contribution of 34.

In the end, England was bowled out for 297 and Knight remained unbeaten on 168. For Australia, Ellyse Perry returned with three wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia 337/9d and 12/2 (Beth Mooney 7*, Rachael Haynes 4; Katherine Brunt 2-4); England 297. (ANI)

