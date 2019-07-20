Australia's batswomen Ellyse Perry
Women's Ashes Test: Rain plays spoilsport on Day 2 with Australia at 341/5

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:13 IST

Taunton [UK], July 20 (ANI): Rail played spoilsport on Day 2 of the one-off Test between Australia and England at Taunton, as Australia finished the day at 341/5.
Only 42 overs were bowled on the second day and Australia's Ellyse Perry after resuming on 84, went on to register a century. As a result of this ton, Perry scored her second Ashes century in as many matches.
Perry along with Rachel Haynes consolidated their partnership and they ended up stitching a stand of 162 runs. Perry (116) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Laura Marsh.
Haynes (87) missed out on an opportunity to register a century as she was sent back to the pavilion by Marsh.
Beth Mooney and Jess Jonassen got to the crease and they ensured Aussies do not suffer from any more hiccups taking the score to 341/5. It was then rain decided to play spoilsport and no further action was possible on Day 2.
Earlier, on day one, Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first in an all-important Test that offers four points to the winning side and two points each if drawn. England trail Australia by six points as the visitors had whitewashed the hosts in three-match ODI series.
Alyssa Healy and Nicole Bolton opened the proceedings for Australia. Fast bowler Katherine Brunt struck for England on the last ball of the seventh over as she knocked the stumps of Bolton (6), leaving the visitors at 25/1. Australia skipper Meg Lanning joined Healy and the duo carried their fearless game.
Healy brought up their maiden Test fifty but soon after Gordon inaugurated her Test wickets column as she dismissed a well-settled Healy (58).
Lanning was then joined by Perry and the skipper too brought up her first Test half-century. (ANI)

