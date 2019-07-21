Australia left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux (Photo/SouthernStars Twitter)
Women's Ashes Test: Would be great to put England into bat again, says Australia's Sophie Molineux

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:22 IST

Taunton [UK], July 21 (ANI): Australia left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux on Sunday said it would be great to bowl out England and again put them to bat to win the one-off Test in the ongoing Women's Ashes at the Cooper Associates County Ground.
Molineux, who made her Test debut, rattled England's middle-order, returning with three wickets on day three.
When asked if England are folded before the follow-on mark of 270, the left-arm spinner said it would be great to be in a position to take the decision. Molineux, however, stressed taking 14 wickets of England batters will not be easy for them.
"It would be really good to be in the position to have that decision in our hands. We've got 14 wickets to go and they're not going to be easy," cricket.com.au quoted Molineux, as saying.
Molineux further said the pitch will turn and one needs to stay patient. She added that England have the capability to come out stronger as they have such players.
"(The pitch is) pretty dead. You get out what you put into it, every now and then it'll turn but you've got to stay patient. I wouldn't be surprised if (England) come out with a little more intent and they've definitely got the players to do so, so we've got to be ready for that," she said.
The Australia left-arm spinner said that her team has been positive since the commencement of the Test. Molineux added it would be nice to win the one-off Test.
"We've been really positive since day one out there, just to put on the whites and play Test cricket, there's been a really good vibe among the group. We know we're close, it would be really nice to win the Test," Molineux added.
Having whitewashed the ODIs and resultant six points already in their pocket, Australia have moved closer to bag four more points that will help them retain the Ashes.
England at 199 runs for the loss of six wickets will resume their innings with Natalie Sciver and Anya Shrubsole on 62 and one, respectively, on day four later on Sunday. (ANI)

