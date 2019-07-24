Women's Ashes: Wyatt, Gunn return to England squad for T20Is

London [UK], July 23 (ANI): Danielle Wyatt and Jenny Gunn on Tuesday returned to England's 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series of the Women's Ashes, starting July 26.

Both Wyatt and Gunn, who were part of the ODI squad, were dropped from the Test squad and stayed with England Women's Academy to compete in T20s against Australia A and Ireland. Uncapped Mady Villiers received a call-up after her performance during England Women's Academy's series against Australia A.

Kirstie Gordon, who made her Test debut on the back of her impressive performance at ICC Women's World T20 2018, could not find a spot for the shortest format game. Gordon took three wickets in her first-ever Test against Australia.

England, the hosts, need to win all three T20Is to tie the multi-format series, which is currently in favour of Australia with a margin of 8-2. Australia retained the Ashes after the one-off Test was drawn on July 21. The visitors had earlier earned six points as they white-washed England 3-0 in the ODI series.

"It's almost like a one-off IT20 series and we need to give it everything across these last three matches. We came back strongly in Australia in 2017 and it would feel very different if we ended up at 8-8. That has to be our aim now and we want to finish strongly," England skipper Heather Knight said in an England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) statement.

England squad of 15 for the final part of Women's Ashes: Heather Knight (c), Tamsin Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Jenny Gunn, Amy Jones, Laura Marsh, Natalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Taylor, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt.

England and Australia will meet for three-match T20I series on July 26, 28 and 31. (ANI)

