Women's Asia Cup: Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai wins toss, opts to field against India in semifinal

Sylhet [Bangladesh], October 13 (ANI): Thailand skipper Naruemol Chaiwai won the toss and elected to field first against India in the semifinal of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 here at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Just a few days earlier, India had destroyed Thailand by nine wickets in their previous match, but the Thai team are riding on a high after defeating Bangladesh to advance to the last four stage.

India have won five of the six matches so far, with their only defeat coming against Pakistan.



Team India are buoyed by the blistering form of the batters Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, and Shafali Verma and will look to continue their winning march into the title clash.

Thailand playing XI: Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (capt), Chanida Sutthiruang, Rosenan Kanoh, Phannita Maya, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Thipatcha Putthawong, and Nanthita Boonsukham.

India playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur and Rajeshwari Gayakwad. (ANI)

