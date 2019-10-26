South African bowler Marizanne Kapp
South African bowler Marizanne Kapp

Women's Big Bash League: Marizanne Kapp becomes fourth bowler to take hat-trick

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:54 IST

Sydney [Australia], Oct 26 (ANI): South African Marizanne Kapp on Saturday became only the fourth bowler to take a hat-trick in the history of Women's Big Bash League.
She achieved the feat in the side's match against Melbourne Stars.
With this feat, she also became only the second Sydney Sixers bowler to take a hat-trick. She joined her wife and teammate Dane van Niekerk in achieving the feat for the team.
Women's Big Bash League's official handle tweeted the video of Kapp's hat-trick and captioned the post as "Hat-trick at Hurstville for Marizanne Kapp".


Niekerk had first taken a hat-trick for the Sixers in 2017.
It was the penultimate over of the Stars' innings and Kapp dismissed Madeline Penna, Nicola Hancock and Holly Ferling off successive balls to take the hat-trick.
In the match between Sixers and Stars, the former came out triumphant as they chased down a total of 108 in 17.1 overs. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:49 IST

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu hail PM Modi's initiative to empower women

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian boxer Mary Kom and shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to empower women in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:49 IST

World Military Games: Deepak loses finals, raises question over judgment

Wuhan [China], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian boxer Deepak on Saturday lost the finals of the men's light fly 46-59 kg weight category against Zhussupov Temritas from Kazakhstan and as a result, the Indian has to settle with a silver medal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:58 IST

Jimmy Neesham's tweet on New Zealand's Rugby World Cup loss will...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): As New Zealand lost its Rugby World Cup semi-final against England on Saturday, Kiwi cricketer Jimmy Neesham came up with a hilarious tweet that is sure to crack you up!

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:39 IST

England stun New Zealand to enter Rugby World Cup final

Yokohama [Japan], Oct 26 (ANI): England stunned New Zealand 19-7 on Saturday to enter the final of the ongoing Rugby World Cup here at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:55 IST

If we play to our potential, ranking will improve itself: Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian women's football team coach Maymol Rocky on Saturday said that she is confident that her side would give their best in the upcoming match against Vietnam.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:41 IST

Imrul Kyles called up after Tamim Iqbal opts out India tour

London [UK], Oct 26 (ANI): Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has opted out from India tour due to personal reason and Imrul Kyles has been called up as a replacement for the three T20Is.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:07 IST

Rivalries stay on the field: Kohli shares picture with de...

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a throwback picture with former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers and England captain Eoin Morgan, saying that rivalries stay on the field, but later the athletes should be able to laugh it off.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:53 IST

Happy to be playing for Maratha Arabians, says Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Saturday confirmed that he will be playing for Maratha Arabians in the upcoming T10 League in Abu Dhabi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:47 IST

Sean Abbott replaces injured Andrew Tye for T20I series against Sri Lanka

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 26 (ANI): Pacer Sean Abbott has replaced injured Andrew Tye in the Australian squad on Saturday for T20I home series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:42 IST

Can't wait to play: Steve Smith

Dubai [UAE], Oct 26 (ANI): After scoring a mountain of runs against England in the Ashes series, Australia batsman Steve Smith is eager to play in front of the home crowd against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:58 IST

Andrew Tye ruled out of Sri Lanka series due to elbow injury

Dubai [UAE], Oct 26 (ANI): Ahead of the home T20I series against Sri Lanka, Australia suffered a blow as pacer Andrew Tye has been ruled out due to elbow injury.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:48 IST

Will try to emulate Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli: Babar Azam

Dubai [UAE], Oct 26 (ANI): Pakistan's newly appointed T20I skipper Babar Azam seeks inspiration from Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli and wants to emulate them as captain.

Read More
iocl