Women's CWC: Alyssa Healy praises her team for 'outstanding' performance in semi-final clash against WI

Wellington [New Zealand], March 30 (ANI): Batter Alyssa Healy expressed happiness after her knock helped Australia in defeating West Indies in the semi-final clash of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup.

Healy smashed 129 from 107 balls and Haynes scored 85 from 100 deliveries putting on 216 runs for the opening wicket to help Australia amass 305/3 in a rain-curtailed match, which was reduced to 45 overs.

"Probably not as clinical as I wanted to be (speaking about her previous individual best in World Cups), but once I got to 73 I thought I better make sure I go a little bit further. The group has been so amazing, everyone in the top six has been contributing and haven't really cost us so much. It is just about patience. In One-day cricket, you gotta ride the ebbs and flows and come back through the middle period and batting with someone like Rach, just that level head and calm nature about her keeps you in moment and just sort of keeps ticking along which is nice," said Healy in a post-match presentation.



"I don't miss too many at the training (direct hits), so I made it count and it feels good. Coming into this World Cup, we wanted to be at the Hagley Oval on the 3rd and it's been at the forefront of our minds and I guess today was another stepping stone. I thought the girls played outstanding today given the conditions that are thrown at us. There's been a bit of waiting around (before the start) and bit of darkness at the end and I thought everyone did an amazing job," she added.

The batter further said that the team will now be sitting back and watching the semi-final clash between England and South Africa.

"We will just sit back and watch the game tomorrow and see who we are gonna come up against and prepare really well for Sunday. It's a nice place to be in this group in the middle at the minute and hopefully, we can enjoy the next few days leading into the final," said the batter.

Chasing 306, batters Stafanie Taylor 48 and Shemaine Campbelle 8 hoped to overhaul Australia's score. Skipper Stafanie Taylor (48) played a lone hand in the run chase for West Indies and Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews both managed 34 runs at the top of the order, but they received little support with two batters unable to take the crease as Australia cruised home.

Australia will now be facing the winner of the second semi-final, which will be played between England and South Africa on Thursday. (ANI)

