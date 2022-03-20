Women's CWC: Amy Satterthwaite describes New Zealand's one-wicket loss to England as 'gut-wrenching'

Auckland [New Zealand], March 20 (ANI): New Zealand's stand-in captain Amy Satterthwaite stated that their defeat against England was "gut-wrenching" after it put them on the edge of being knocked out of their home ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

In the match, Satterthwaite took over the command from usual captain Sophie Devine after she injured her back while batting and was unable to field. New Zealand bowler Frankie Mackay stepped up and took four wickets for 34 to pull England back into a tight fight.

"It is never a nice position to be in when you're relying on other results and I think coming into today, we felt like we still had it in our control. It's pretty gut-wrenching to get that close and not quite get over the line and feel like you're standing on the edge of the cliff, borderline out of the competition," said Amy Satterthwaite.

Despite moving just one wicket away from a win, the hosts could not get over the line and Satterthwaite cited the loss of two key players and their lower-order batting as key problems.

"We've obviously had some things not go our way today with the likes of Sophie's injury, we've obviously lost Lauren Down coming into this tournament. But I still back the people that were in this line-up to produce bigger scores than what we have been and I think sometimes we possibly get a little bit ahead of ourselves and think we need more than we do," said Satterthwaite.

"We need to use a bit of gut and determination to take it a little bit deeper to be able to get that score on the board. I thought Maddy [Green] and myself had absorbed a little bit [of pressure] today and were just starting to turn a corner and gain a little bit of momentum and my wicket was really poor timing in that sense, and unfortunately, after that, it was a little bit of dominoes," she added.

Nat Sciver's 61 proved crucial as Anya Shrubsole went on to hit the winning runs to earn another victory for defending champions England that kept their World Cup hopes alive. (ANI)