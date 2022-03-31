Women's CWC: Australia's Megan Schutt feels 2017 WC semi-final loss brought professionalism in team

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 31 (ANI): Australian pacer Megan Schutt believes Australia's surprise semi-final exit from the 2017 World Cup brought a kind of accountability that the team did not have in the past.

Since being hammered by India and Harmanpreet Kaur's knock of 171, Australia became a force in the 50-over format and now they are in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. The 2013 World Cup winners will now face defending champions England at Hagley Oval on Sunday to bag their seventh 50-over World Cup trophy.

"Yeah, look, that was a very long time ago, we're a very different team. And when I see photos from, the 11 that were on that field. It's almost a 180 Flip. And what that brought was a form of professionalism and accountability that we didn't have back then," said Australia pacer Megan Schutt.

"And now we have plans A through to F and that was the kick up the butt that we kind of needed. So, I mean, as much as we can talk about that being a failure and whatnot that actually created a really good dynasty for us. And it's nice five years later to finally be in a final," she added.



"Yeah, a lot better if I'm honest. When I played in the 2013 World Cup, I was fresh, I didn't really know where I was. And if I belonged in that team, so completely different feel this time around. And personally, I feel like I really deserve it a lot more than what I did back then I was just a lucky kid. So it this one feels great," said Schutt.

In the ongoing mega tournament, Schutt has picked seven wickets in an undefeated campaign of eight matches. Schutt was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets in seven matches and helped Australia win the 2013 World Cup.

Schutt was pleased with Australia's unbeaten run in the World Cup despite some challenges posed by the opposition teams on various points.

"Dream start. We've had some tough games there. I mean, this tournament has been so tightly contested and to come away with eight straight I think speaks volumes at the cricket we've been playing. And I think today was definitely a more clinical performance and one we'd be happier with when we're going through our reviews, which is crazy to have that kind of form coming in," Schutt added.

"And we've been playing consistent cricket for a very long time now and I genuinely believe we deserve to be in this position. But to do eight straight so far is great. But we know that there's one more game to go and whoever our opponent maybe hopefully we can just play our best cricket," she added. (ANI)

