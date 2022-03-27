Women's CWC: Ban skipper Nigar Sultana expresses disappointment after loss against Eng

Wellington [New Zealand], March 27 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana expressed disappointment after her side was defeated by England in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash on Sunday.

Defending champions England booked their spot in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals with an easy 100-run triumph over Bangladesh here at Basin Reserve on Sunday.

"Lack of partnerships. How we started, we couldn't reach our goals. Wicket was very good. If we could play till the end and top-order could play 30-35 overs we could finish it. Happy with some individual efforts in the tournament," said Nigar Sultana in a post-match presentation.



"Need to play more matches to learn more. We came here to explore. Gained lot of experience. Back home a lot of young girls are coming in. They want to play for Bangladesh. After the WC it'll be more," she added.

Sophia Dunkley's 67 helped the reigning World Cup champions post 234/6 at Basin Reserve and a brilliant bowling performance by Sophie Ecclestone's spell of 3/15.

Bangladesh made slow progress and kept losing wickets in their chase of 235 against England. All-rounder Lata Mondal top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 and openers Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter made 23 apiece.

Sophie Ecclestone and Charlotte Dean took three wickets apiece while Freya Davies took one as Bangladesh were bowled out for 134 runs in 48 overs. (ANI)

