Women's CWC: Captain Nigar Sultana feels Bangladesh bowlers did 'wonderfully' against India

Hamilton [New Zealand], March 22 (ANI): Despite letting India get away from 176 for six with 6.5 overs remaining, Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana was pleased with her side's effort after having been put in to bowl.

A half-century from Yastika Bhatia led a recovery for Women in Blue as they posted a score of 229 for seven in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup on Tuesday. Bangladesh were hampered by early wickets that left them struggling on 35 for five and Sneh Rana took four for 30 to eventually bowl the Tigresses out 110 runs short of their target.

"The bowlers did wonderfully today, as they have done in the last couple of matches. We put India under pressure and restricted them to a good total," Nigar said after the match.



For Bangladesh, Ritu Moni produced the best figures of the innings with three for 37. Salma Khatun was Bangladesh's top-scorer with 32 from 35 balls but departed with Bangladesh on 75 for six just past the halfway mark of the innings and the Tigresses were unable to recover.

"Shamima wasn't playing so I had to do the keeping, it makes my job as captain much easier behind the stumps. Controlling the nerves and the situation of the game, that's where we need to improve. We couldn't make partnerships in this or the last match, which has cost us."

"Salma [Khatun] played really well and our bowlers were wonderful so there are a lot of positives to take from here," the skipper added.

Bangladesh now face two teams they are yet to play in ODIs, starting with the already-qualified Australia before rounding out the group stages by taking on holders England.

India have kept their hopes of qualification alive and sit in the third semi-final spot on six points but will need to beat South Africa to have any chance, with England and the West Indies also able to reach eight points. (ANI)

