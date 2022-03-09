Women's CWC: Captain Stafanie Taylor hails WI after 'nerve-wracking' win against England

Dunedin [New Zealand], March 9 (ANI): West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor expressed her happiness after the maiden win against England in the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup on Wednesday here in Dunedin.

A fighting bowling performance helped West Indies stun England by seven runs in the 7th match of the ongoing World Cup.

Chasing 226, England lost its opening wicket in the ninth over as Deandra Dottin took a remarkable catch to send Lauren Winfield-Hill (16) back to the pavilion. Tammy Beaumont scored 46 but England kept losing wickets at regular intervals and after 27 overs, the score read 109/5 with England still needing 117 runs to win.



"It's a nice feeling. Nerve-wracking for me though. When we checked the stats at this ground, we found that we were about 10 under par. We knew we had to bowl well and field well. Really important for the lower order to perform when the top order doesn't click," Stafanie Taylor said in the post-match presentation.

"We were speechless because she (Dottin) was air-borne (in that catch) but that's her strength. She moves really fast. We try our best whenever we go out there and don't try to focus too much on opponents," she added.

Danielle Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley scored 33 and 38 respectively and they kept England in the game. However, England kept losing wickets and they were reduced to 156/8. Kate Cross (27) and Sophie Ecclestone (33*) stitched together a stand of 61 runs for the ninth wicket, but Anisa Mohammed's brilliance in the 48th over helped West Indies win the match by seven runs. (ANI)

