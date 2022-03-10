Women's CWC: Complete performance, hope we can carry it to next game, says Sophie Devine

Hamilton [New Zealand], March 10 (ANI): New Zealand captain Sophie Devine praised her team for complete performance against India in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup 2022 here in Hamilton at Seddon Park on Thursday.

Devine lauded New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite for knocking 75 and 50 respectively. She added that the team's bowling attack was also outstanding for not giving many runs to visitors.

New Zealand player Amelia Kerr starred with all-round show as she smashed fifty and took three wickets as she helped home team in thrashing India by 62 runs. Indian batter Harmanpreet Kaur's fighting knock of 71 went in vain.



"It was a complete performance. We built partnerships throughout, Amelia Kerr and Amy Satterthwaite batted beautifully. The bowling was outstanding, just didn't give them anything at all. We've got variety and options with our attack and it allows us to be flexible," said Sophie Devine in the post-match presentation.

"We won the last game but it did get a bit close. Today was a more complete performance and hope we can carry it forward to the next game," she added.

Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr played brilliant innings of 75 and 50 respectively. For Women in Blue, Pooja Vastrakar scalped four wickets and was involved in a crucial ran out, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismissed two players. (ANI)

