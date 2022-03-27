Women's CWC: Heather Knight 'really pleased' after England qualify for semis

Wellington [New Zealand], March 27 (ANI): Captain Heather Knight expresses happiness after reigning champions England booked their spot in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup semi-finals by defeating Bangladesh here at Basin Reserve on Sunday.

Sophia Dunkley's 67 helped the defending champions to post 234/6 at Basin Reserve and a brilliant bowling performance by Sophie Ecclestone's spell of 3/15.

"Really pleased, the job was to come here and get the 2 points and qualify for the semi-finals, I probably would've liked a few more runs. 250-260 but the wicket was slow and they bowled really well. She has been a real find for us over the last couple of years [Dunkley], she has matured. She hits the ball very cleanly, I have had that when playing against her in domestic cricket and really pleased she has got her first 50 in World Cups, hopefully more to come. Batters have had time in the middle," said Heather Knight in a post-match presentation.



Talking about the weather condition at Basin Reserve and Freya Davies's bowling in the match, Knight said, "All the top 6 have had a little bit of time in the middle. It helps get used to the conditions here and also at the Hagley Oval. We will have to wait and see who we play in the semis. One eye on the NRR and one eye on looking after the bowlers and freshen them up for the semi-final. Freya did an outstanding job, she has been on the sidelines for a long time, bowling into the wind as well was impressive."

Sophie Ecclestone and Charlotte Dean took three wickets apiece while Freya Davies took one as Bangladesh were bowled out for 134 runs in 48 overs.

"She [Nasser asked whether she was available, but Knight thought it was about Brunt] is available for the semis, purely to rest her and freshen up for the semi. We will go back, have some dinner and watch the game tonight. We will happily play whoever we get given, the girls are a bit split, some want to stay here. Amy Jones isn't sleeping well, she wants to go back to Christchurch [smiles]," she added.

Bangladesh made slow progress and kept losing wickets in their chase of 235 against England. All-rounder Lata Mondal top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 and openers Shamima Sultana and Sharmin Akhter made 23 apiece.

England's Natalie Sciver 40, Amy Jones 31 and Katherine Brunt 24 (not out) also made key contributions to help England post 235 for six in the must-win game for the defending champions. (ANI)

