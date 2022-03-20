Women's CWC: It feels like we've lost, says England's Kate Cross despite win over New Zealand

Auckland [New Zealand], March 20 (ANI): England bowler Kate Cross admitted that a narrow one-wicket victory over New Zealand left the team frustrated and it felt that they have lost despite it keeps their hopes alive for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.

Kate Cross was one of England's standout performers with the ball against New Zealand as she scalped 3 wickets for 35 runs.

"It's just about finding ways of winning and we found a way to win today, and we'll go away we'll review our batting honestly and we'll review our bowling honestly like we do with every game," said Kate Cross as quoted by ICC.



"I think it feels like we've lost, it feels a little bit like there's quite a lot of negative chatter around which obviously is not the case, we've just won a must-win game of cricket against New Zealand on their home soil at Eden Park with the biggest crowd that we've played in front of," she added.

Opted to bowl first England bowled out New Zealand for a modest 203 runs in 48.5 overs. Chasing the target of 204 runs, England won the match with one wicket in hands.

"To come away with two points is still massive and we shouldn't be too disheartened either because we did half of that game very, very well and tournament cricket is all about peaking at the right time. So, as long as we can keep going and keep making improvements, which I feel like we have since the first couple of games, then hopefully we can get ourselves into that knockout stage," said Cross.

Nat Sciver's 61 proved crucial as Anya Shrubsole went on to hit the winning runs to earn another victory for defending champions England. (ANI)

