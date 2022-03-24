Women's CWC: It's not how you start but how you finish that matters, says Heather Knight

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 24 (ANI): England captain Heather Knight on Thursday said that she was pleased with her team's all-around performance and how they finished against Pakistan with a nine-wicket win in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here at Hagley Oval.

Chasing 106 for the win, Danni Wyatt and captain Heather Knight both remained unbeaten on 76 and 24 respectively in the Women's World Cup as England romped home with 184 balls and nine wickets to spare in their must-win clash against Pakistan.



"This was a complete performance. Really pleased with how we have done today. Bowlers exploited the green on the surface. Brunt bowled well and she returned to form. She's put a bit of work in her action and made sure everything is right. It was only time before a player like her rose and came back to form," said Heather Knight in a post-match presentation.

"Diana bowled outstandingly and threatened the outside edge. If we would have batted first, we would have batted carefully to post 270. After the start we had, we just had to remind the girls that it is not how you start but how you finish that matters," Knight added.

The England team, playing under the leadership of Heather Knight, registered its third consecutive win in the tournament. They now have six points and are close to making it to the semi-finals. The team has currently reached the fourth place, while India has slipped to number five with the same number of points as England in six matches. England are ahead of India with a better net run rate. (ANI)

