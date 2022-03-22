Women's CWC: SA skipper Sune Luus hopes to come back stronger in next game

Wellington [New Zealand], March 22 (ANI): South Africa skipper Sune Luus expressed disappointment after her side got thrashed by Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash on Tuesday.

Meg Lanning's 135 not-out led Australia to a five-wicket win over South Africa, continuing their unbeaten run at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 while ending the Proteas' here at the Basin Reserve.



"We had a great first innings, the batters did a brilliant job and I thought 270 was par, but Lanning played a brilliant knock today. It's a difficult one and another day we would have defended that, it's 50-50. It's nice to contribute and the batters coming in after (Laura and I) are also contributing at the moment which gives us the platform to go and set big totals," said Sune Luus in a post-match presentation.

"We lost the focus and we will talk about it afterward and sure everyone is happy to come back strong in the next couple of games. Ismail is a great fighter and I thought she bowled exceptionally well and she is phenomenal for us. We need more consistency from the spinners. We have got a one-day break and obviously still haven't qualified for the semis and still have two big games to come," she added.

Laura Wolvaardt fell short of a century of her own but made a fine 90 as South Africa set Australia a challenging 272 to win in Wellington. But South Africa had no match for an imperious Lanning as she steered Australia to a dominant victory which ensured they will finish no lower than second. (ANI)

