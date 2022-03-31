Women's CWC: SA's Sune Luus feels proud of Proteas' amazing campaign in tournament

Christchurch [New Zealand], March 31 (ANI): Despite the unwanted results against England at Christchurch on Thursday in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, South Africa skipper Sune Luus said that it was an amazing campaign for Proteas and as a captain, she is proud of her team.

Danni Wyatt's maiden World Cup century saw England post an imposing 293 for eight as Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley put on 116 for the fifth wicket. In response, South Africa were rocked as Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee fell early before Sophie Ecclestone continued her rich run of form to take six wickets for 36 runs to bowl South Africa out for a paltry 156.

"Don't think we had our best fielding performance, England played a really good game today and well done to them. We need to up our game from today. We needed to be clinical, don't think it was knockout pressure. We had a great World Cup and nothing can take that away, We did very well in those crunch moments," said South Africa skipper Sune Luus.

"It's always a big honour to play a World Cup and it was an amazing campaign for South Africa. I'm sure people will be proud of us when we get back home and as a captain, I'm proud too," she added.

Defending champions England thrashed South Africa by 137 runs in the second semi-final to book a place in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 against Australia. (ANI)