Women's CWC: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, bowlers star as India thrash West Indies

Hamilton [New Zealand], March 12 (ANI): Brilliant centuries from Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur were backed by courageous bowling performance as India defeated West Indies by 155 runs in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 here at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

This is West Indies' first defeat in the ongoing World Cup. Batting first, Indian opening batter Smriti scored 123 from 119 balls while in-form Harmanpreet smashed 109 from just 107 deliveries as star duo guided Women in Blue to a massive total of 317/8. The score of 317 is the highest by the Indian team in the World Cup.

Chasing the target of 318, West Indies enjoyed a scintillating start as their openers gathered 100 runs after 12 overs. Deandra Dottin completed his half-century in the first power play as WI looked to chase the mammoth of a target with ease. However, Dottin soon faced a back issue which forced a lengthy break.

After the resumption, Sneh Rana gave India their first breakthrough as Dottin walked back with a brilliant 62 from 46 deliveries.

The wicket of Dottin triggered a middle-order collapse for the Windies as Kycia Knight was then removed by Meghna Singh in the 16th over. In the 18th and 19th over Meghna Singh and Sneh Rana struck again to remove Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews respectively.



Pooja Vastrakarsoon joined the party as she bagged the wicket of Shemaine Campbelle in the 23rd over. And in the very next over Rajeshwari Gayakwad trapped Chinelle Henry for LBW.

Wickets kept coming at regular intervals for India, as West Indies collapsed at 162/10 in the 40.3 overs. Jhulan Goswami scalped his record-breaking wicket in the 36th over while Sneh ended the day with three wickets against her name.

Earlier, opting to bat first, opener Yastika Bhatia helped India make a fast start in Hamilton. Bhatia smashed 31 off just 21 deliveries before departing. Indian skipper Mithali Raj (5) holed out shortly after as India were reduced to 58/2 in the 10th over. Deepti Sharma was then removed by experienced Anisa Mohammed in the 14th over.

But after that Smriti and Harmanpreet started their counter charge to help India go above the score of 300.

Brief Scores: India 317/8 (Smriti Mandhana 123, Harmanpreet Kaur 109; Anisa Mohammed 2-59) vs West Indies 162/10 (Deandra Dottin 62, Hayley Matthews 43; Sneh Rana 3-22). (ANI)

