Women's CWC: South Africa seal SF spot after rain washes out match against West Indies

Wellington [New Zealand], March 24 (ANI): South Africa reached the semi-finals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup on Thursday when rain forced their clash against West Indies here at the Basin Reserve to be abandoned.

Just 10.5 overs of play were possible at Basin Reserve, with South Africa moving along to 61/4 before the heavens opened yet again to spoil any hope of the match being completed.

The point sees South Africa book their spot in the semi-finals of the tournament and ensures they will finish in second place on the standings behind unbeaten Australia.



While West Indies overtook India and move to third on the standings with seven points, they are still not guaranteed to feature in the semis. With their group matches now all done, West Indies will have to sit and wait in the hope that both India and England don't overtake them in their next league match.

And it will be disappointing if West Indies do bow out without reaching the final four after a string of exciting performances during the 50-over showcase. They once again showed their prowess during the rain-curtailed match on Thursday, with seamer Chinelle Henry 3/19 and all-rounder Deandra Dottin leading the way.

Dottin helped to dismiss in-form opener Laura Wolvaardt on three and veteran batter Lizelle Lee on nine followed her shortly after as the Proteas were quickly reduced to 14/2.

Skipper Sune Luus and Tazmin Brits quickly followed as South Africa stumbled to 22/4 and West Indies were starting to dream about a possible semi-final spot. Experienced duo Mignon du Preez 38* and Marizanne Kapp 5* steadied South Africa's innings, only for the rain to intervene once again and ruin any chance of a result. (ANI)

