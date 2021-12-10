Women's NCL: Western Australia-South Australia match postponed due to border restrictions

Melbourne [Australia], December 10 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed an adjustment to the 2021-22 Women's National Cricket League (NCL) schedule.

Two fixtures between Western Australia and South Australia scheduled for the WACA Ground on December 17 and December 19 have been postponed due to border restrictions between the two states.

The matches will now be played on March 1 and March 3 at the WACA Ground.

"The safety and wellbeing of players, match officials, staff and fans remains our top priority as we endeavour to deliver the entire 29-game WNCL season," Peter Roach, Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations and Scheduling, said in a statement.

"We look forward to the WNCL getting underway safely next week and thank the States and Territories for their flexibility and understanding as we navigate scheduling challenges," he added.

Several matches between the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), Victoria and New South Wales have been rescheduled after a player in an ACT high performance program tested positive to COVID-19.



A number of ACT players and staff, including Meteors players, have been tested and are undergoing a 7-day quarantine as per ACT Government directives. All tests have come back negative.

Cricket Australia said the fixtures have been moved to allow the ACT Meteors sufficient time to prepare for their matches. (ANI)

