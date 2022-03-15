Women's ODI Rankings: Sophie Ecclestone leapfrogs Jess Jonassen to become world no 1 bowler

Dubai [UAE], March 15 (ANI): Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Satterthwaite, Marizanne Kapp and Laura Wolvaardt have all taken major leaps in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings after their sizzling performances at the Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Despite England failing to win a single match at the World Cup, Sophie Ecclestone has been a shining light for her team, bowling with great discipline. Her performances have seen her rise to the No.1 spot in the bowling charts, overtaking Australia's Jess Jonassen. She registered figures of 3/20 in England's loss against West Indies and followed that up with a miserly spell of 1/23 against South Africa.



The other big gainer in the bowling charts is Marizanne Kapp, who registered the best-ever figures of her international career during South Africa's three-wicket win against England.

Her 5/45 helped South Africa restrict England to 235/9 and she made a handy contribution with the bat as well during the chase, chipping in with a vital 32 runs. In the previous match against Pakistan, she had bowling figures of 2/43. This has seen her jump four spots to No.4 in the bowling charts, while also retaining her No.3 spot in the all-rounders' rankings.

In the all-rounders' charts, Hayley Matthews has seen her stocks rise after steady performances for the West Indies. She scored 45 and 43 in West Indies' matches against England and India, while also registering figures of 2/40 and 1/65 in those games. This has seen her gain two spots, up to No.2 in the charts. (ANI)

