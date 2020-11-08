Women's T20 Challenge: Athapaththu was really good with the bat, says Supernovas bowler Selman

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): After registering a two-run win against Trailblazers, Supernovas bowler Shakera Selman praised the opening pair of Priya Punia and Chamari Athapaththu for providing a great start.

Opting to bat first, Supernovas got off to a good start as openers Athapaththu and Punia put on 50 runs inside the first six overs. Both batters eventually stitched together a stand of 89 runs and finally, the partnership was broken in the 12th over by Trailblazers' Salma Khatun as she dismissed Punia (30).

Supernovas then clinched a two-run win to reach the final of Women's T20 Challenge and said that her side will be a major force to reckons with

"Athapaththu was really good with the bat and Priya played a very great supportive role to her. The ball was coming on and we got off to a really good start," Selman at the post-match presentation.



"Feels good to reach the finals. Supernovas are known for losing the first game and then winning the competition, so hopefully, we can repeat that" she added.

"It's been a great experience, very happy to be playing in these times. West Indies and England players have an advantage but Indians and other overseas players are also playing well," Selman further said.

Supernovas will now be locking horns against Trailblazers in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.

"We were still confident. We knew where we went wrong in the first game and we had the confidence that we could defend this total," Selman said

"We are gonna focus on their main batters. They obviously got depth in the batting we saw that today," she added. (ANI)

