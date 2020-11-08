Women's T20 Challenge: Happy to play with Indian team, says Shakera Selman

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): After registering a two-run win against Trailblazers, Supernovas bowler Shakera Selman expressed elation over getting to play with the Indian squad in the Women's T20 Challenge.

Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Selman said she was really happy that she is getting to play with the Indian team and added that she is looking forward to the final.



"I am really happy that I am getting to play with the Indian team. Last time I was with Trailblazers and we lost so now I am looking forward to the final," Selman told her teammates Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Selman dismissed Trailblazers batter Deandra Dottin after the all-rounder had given a flying start to her side. Selman said, knowing Supernovas had enough runs to defend she just wanted to get Dottin out.

"Yeah we had enough on board and we need to get Deandra Dottin out. So I just wanted to get her out," said Selman

Supernovas will now be locking horns against Trailblazers in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9. (ANI)

