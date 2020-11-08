Women's T20 Challenge: Need to work on our fielding heading into the finals, says Smriti Mandhana

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Women's T20 Challenge finals against Supernovas, Trailblazers skipper Smriti Mandhana on Sunday said that the side needs to work on their fielding in order to win the tournament.

Trailblazers and Supernovas will clash against each other in the finals of Women's T20 Challenge on Monday, November 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"I think keeping the last game in mind, we need to work on our fielding, we gave 15-20 runs extra in our last match against Supernovas, our bowling plans to Athapaththu can get better, I think we leaked a few runs extra in the powerplay, we have to go back and work on our plans in order to stop Athapaththu in the powerplay," said Mandhana during a virtual press conference.



Trailblazers lost its last match against Supernovas by two runs, but the side made it to the finals as they defeated Velocity by a very big margin in the round robin stage.

Asking about the positives from Trailblazers' last match against Supernovas, Mandhana said: "I think in both the innings of our last match, we came back strongly, we did well in restricting Supernovas in the last ten overs, in our batting as well we came back after the 13-14th over, it shows how all the players are keen to win the matches. It was good to see and it is a big positive sign for us."

"We did well to win our first match by a huge margin, nevertheless we have tomorrow to come back stronger and win the tournament. It has been an amazing experience to play Women's T20 Challenge, we all were looking to play some cricket, this tournament has always been exciting, all the three matches will give a lot of experience, tomorrow if we win on the winning note, it will make the experience even better," she added.

Smriti Mandhana scored six runs against Velocity while the left-handed batter played a knock of 33 runs against Supernovas. (ANI)

