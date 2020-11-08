Women's T20 Challenge: Our bowlers soaked in the pressure, says Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur praised her bowlers for delivering under pressure in a must-win game.

"It was very close. Hats off to our bowlers, they soaked in the pressure and bowled to their fields. Every game you play, you want to win," Harmanpreet told host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

"With the start we got, we were looking at least 160 but we knew that the ball was turning and our spinners will come into play," she added.



Harmanpreet explained the reason for not giving the ball to Poonam Yadav despite her three overs remaining.

"Both left-handers were batting and that's why we went for the off-spinner," she said.

Supernovas will now be locking horns against Trailblazers in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.

"Today there was not much dew. We will try our best and with this win the confidence is high," said the skipper after the win. (ANI)

