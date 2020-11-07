Women's T20 Challenge: Supernovas win toss, elect to bat first against Trailblazers

Sharjah [UAE], November 7 (ANI): Supernovas have won the toss and elected to bat first against Trailblazers here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Smriti Mandhana-led side registered a dominating nine-wicket win over Velocity in their last game while Supernovas faced a five-wicket loss against Velocity.

"We will bat first. It's a must-win game for us and we thought if we bat first it will be an advantage for us as we have added one extra spinner to our team. All of us are having a good time in the nets. Change of pace is key as a bowler," Harmanpreet Kaur told host broadcaster Star Sports during the toss.



Trailblazers are playing with the same squad while Supernovas have added one extra spinner to their side.

Trailblazers playing XI: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami.

Supernovas playing XI: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka. (ANI)

