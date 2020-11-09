Women's T20 Challenge: This experience will going to improve our game personally, says Rodrigues

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Ahead of the title clash against Trailblazers, Supernovas vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues said that the tournament's experience will help the players to improve their game personally.

Supernovas registered a two-run close victory against Trailblazers on Saturday to qualify for the final. Talking about Saturday's game, Rodrigues said players were taught to play freely and give their 100 per cent in the game.

"I think not just yesterday's game even the first game went down to the last over. Firstly, to get this kind of experience, for all the girls, is definitely going to help us improve our game personally. Yesterday's game was very important for us to win. We knew that if we had to make it to the final we had to win. The talk in the dressing room was, just go out and give your all and enjoy the game," Rodrigues said in the pre-match press conference.



The right-handed batter further said that they are focusing on positives and will play their best game in the final.

"Our team is looking good and we just wanted to focus on the positives and do well in the game. Few of us, including me, did not get an opportunity to make it big so we could add on to the team's score. For batting side, who are doing well to continue and others have another opportunity to go out there and do better," she said.

"In bowling, we did well but we can still focus on restricting those loose deliveries and stick to our plans and bowl according to the field," Rodrigues added.

The final of the Women's T20 Challenge will be played between Supernovas and Trailblazers at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday, November 9. (ANI)

