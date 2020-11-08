Women's T20 Challenge: We'll try to rectify our mistakes, says Deepti after defeat

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): After suffering a defeat against Supernovas, Trailblazers' Deepti Sharma said her team will work hard and try to rectify the mistakes they made.

Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the final of the tournament on Monday, November 9.



"We will work in our practice session and we will try to avoid all the silly mistakes, which we made today, in the next game," Deepti said during the post-match press conference.

Supernovas had set a target of 147 in the match. Deepti played an unbeaten knock of 43 runs but it was not enough for her side to chase down the target.

"Overall, we did well. Winning or losing is just a part of the game," Deepti said.

Deepti further stated: "I practiced a lot after the lockdown and I was able to apply all that I practiced. Obviously, the wicket is a bit different compared to Indian wickets. But I don't think it should matter much. You just have to watch and hit the ball." (ANI)

