T20I captains of the eight teams who will compete in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Photo/ICC Twitter)
T20I captains of the eight teams who will compete in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (Photo/ICC Twitter)

Women's T20 cricket included in the 2022 Commonwealth Games

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 14:08 IST

Dubai [UAE], Aug 13 (ANI): Women's T20 Cricket has been confirmed for inclusion at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, following a joint bid by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced on Tuesday.
"This is a truly historic moment for women's cricket and for the global cricket community, who were united in their support of this bid," said Manu Sawhney, Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council.
"Women's cricket continues to go from strength to strength, and we are delighted and honoured the Commonwealth Games Associations voted to include Women's T20 cricket at Birmingham 2022," Sawney added.
The inclusion of Women's T20 within the Commonwealth Games continues the ICC's commitment to support the global growth of the women's game and reach new markets whilst getting more girls and women watching, playing and enjoying cricket.
"Fast and exciting, the T20 format is the perfect fit for the Commonwealth Games and offers another chance to showcase women's cricket on the global stage as part of our ambitious plans to accelerate the growth of the game, whilst inspiring the next generation of cricketers. All the players who are lucky enough to compete at Birmingham 2022 will be part of a truly memorable experience," Sawney said.
Eight teams will compete across eight match days, as cricket returns to the Commonwealth Games for the first time since 1998 when South Africa won Gold in a men's 50-over format competition in Kuala Lumpur.
Tom Harrison, ECB Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted that Women's T20 Cricket will be part of Birmingham 2022, an event that represents the biggest female and para-sports programme in Commonwealth Games history. Today's landmark announcement is another indication of the extremely bright future for women's cricket.
"Cricket's inclusion in an event with such a large global reach aligns perfectly with our plan to enable more women and girls to be inspired to get involved in cricket. We would like to thank the teams at Birmingham 2022, the Commonwealth Games Foundation and the International Cricket Council for their support in sharing this vision for one of the world's biggest team sports," Harrison added.
The ICC will be responsible for the competition terms and the conduct of cricket, by way of providing match officials and ensuring matches are played as per the laws of the game. The CGF and Birmingham 2022 will be responsible for delivery of the Commonwealth Games 2022.
"Today is a historic day and we are delighted to welcome the sport of cricket back to the Commonwealth Games," said CGF President Dame Louise Martin DBE.
"Cricket was last played in the Games at Kuala Lumpur in 1998 when the men's 50-overs-a-side competition was won by South Africa and featured icons of the sport including Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar. We believe the Commonwealth Games will be a fantastic platform to showcase the exciting sport of Women's T20 Cricket and continue to help grow the game globally," Martin added.
All eight matchdays will be held at Edgbaston cricket ground, which played host to a number of memorable matches at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup this summer, including England's semi-final victory over Australia.
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in England from July 27 to August 7, 2022, and will see 4,500 athletes competing at across 18 sports. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 13:22 IST

New Zealand women's team skipper Amy Satterthwaite welcomes new agreement

Christchurch [New Zealand], Aug 13 (ANI): New Zealand women's team skipper Amy Satterthwaite on Tuesday hailed new Women's Master Agreement as a historic and progressive accord that provides another significant step forward for the game.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:34 IST

Ireland Women's team record-breaking performance against Netherlands

Dubai [UAE], Aug 13 (ANI): Ireland women's team made two records in the T20I Quandrangular series game against the Netherlands on Monday.

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Ashes: Justin Langer expects Warner to come good in second Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 13 (ANI): Australia's head coach Justin Langer expressed faith in opening batsman David Warner, saying he expects the player to come good in the second Test match of the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:40 IST

Netherlands' star footballer Wesley Sneijder announces retirement

Leeds [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Netherlands' star footballer Wesley Sneijder has announced his retirement from football after arranging a business deal with Dutch football club FC Utrecht.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:53 IST

CWC'19 final: Overthrow incident to be reviewed in September

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that the overthrow incident involving Ben Stokes and Martin Guptill in the World Cup final will be reviewed in September this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:21 IST

Gary Kirsten to coach Cardiff team in 'The Hundred'

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): Former South African cricketer Gary Kirsten will be coaching the Cardiff-based men's team for the upcoming new 100-ball tournament in England--The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:39 IST

ICC hopeful of making it to 2028 Olympics

London [UK], Aug 13 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) remains hopeful of making it to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Marylebone Cricket Club's World Cricket Committee chairman Mike Gatting confirmed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 22:20 IST

Naomi Osaka regains top spot in WTA rankings

Florida [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): Japan's Naomi Osaka on Monday regained the number one spot in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:57 IST

Jofra Archer reveals his preferred format

Dubai [UAE], Aug 12 (ANI): England pacer Jofra Archer said that Test cricket is his preferred format as it gives 'ample chances' to the bowler to redeem himself.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:38 IST

BCCI shortlists six candidates for position of head coach

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:12 IST

Joe Gomez says Liverpool is hungry for silverware

Leeds [UK], Aug 12 (ANI): Ahead of the UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea, Liverpool's Joe Gomez said that they are hungry to get their hands on a piece of silverware.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:08 IST

Archer aims to get his name on Lord's Honours Board

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): After being named in England's 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test match, pacer Jofra Archer has set his sights to feature on the Lord's Honours Board.

Read More
iocl