Women's T20 WC: All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar ruled out of semi-final clash, Sneh Rana named as replacement

Cape Town [South Africa], February 23 (ANI): India have been dealt a major blow ahead of their semi-final clash against Australia after all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar has been ruled out due to an upper respiratory tract infection as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, who has featured in 47 internationals including 24 T20Is, will replace Vastrakar and could come into consideration for the cut-throat semi-final on Thursday.

Vastrakar featured in all of India's group-stage games. The medium-pacer has picked up two wickets at a bowling average of 44.5 at the tournament so far.

The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved the replacement player request from the BCCI.



India will play defending champions Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa on Thursday.

India and Australia met in the final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Melbourne in 2020. The match was won by the hosts by 85 runs.

Australia, the world's number-one women's T20 cricket team, has won the T20 World Cup five times in seven editions. India ranked fourth, has only made it to the final once.

The two teams have contested 30 times T20Is. India has only won six games, whereas Australia has won 22. One match ended in a tie, while another ended in a draw.

India has not beaten Australia in their last 11 matches and will be the underdogs on Thursday. Australia's women's cricket team won all four of their group matches, while India finished second with one loss and three wins. India lost their match against England, who will face South Africa in the second semi-final on Friday. (ANI)

