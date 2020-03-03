Women's T20 WC: Match between Thailand, Pakistan abandoned due to rain

Sydney [Australia], Mar 3 (ANI): The match between Thailand and Pakistan in the ongoing Women's World Cup was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday here at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

Pakistan was set a target of 151 runs, but the side did not get a chance to come out to bat as the rain started pouring down during the mid-innings break.

Earlier, Nattakan Chantam played a knock of 56 runs to take Thailand's score to 150/3 in the allotted twenty overs.

Opting to bat first, Thailand got off to an exceptional start as openers Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham stitched together a partnership of 93 runs. The duo mixed caution and aggression and as a result, kept on registering boundaries at regular intervals.

Pakistan finally got the breakthrough in the 14th over as Boochatham (44) was sent back to the pavilion by Aliya Riaz. However, Chantam kept going strong at one end, and brought up her half-century in the 15th over of the innings.

Chantam (56) was finally sent back to the pavilion by Diana Baig in the 16th over, reducing Thailand to 115/2. In the final overs, Chanida Sutthiruang and Chanida Sutthiruang managed to score boundaries to take the side's total past the run mark. (ANI)

