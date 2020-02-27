Women's T20 WC: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl first against India

Melbourne [Australia], Feb 27 (ANI): New Zealand women won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

India have been on a sublime form in the tournament as they have won both their matches so far. In the opening match of the World Cup, India thrashed the hosts Australia by 17 runs followed by an 18-run victory over Bangladesh.

On the other hand, New Zealand have only played one match in the tournament, against Sri Lanka and won the game by seven wickets. Therefore, both teams will look to remain undefeated in the World Cup.

India Women playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

New Zealand Women playing XI: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair. (ANI)

